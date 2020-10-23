A student at the Saginaw ISD Millet Learning Center has tested positive for COVID-19.
The Saginaw ISD said the student tested positive on Oct. 21.
The district sent a letter home to parents and guardians informing them of the positive case.
The district said it has contacted the people considered close contacts and gave them instructions to quarantine.
"Cleaning and disinfecting of all exposed areas has been completed. The school is also taking precautions to prevent the introduction and spread of viruses and other germs and is cleaning frequently touched surfaces daily," the district said in the letter to parents and guardians.
The district is encouraging everyone to wash their hands frequently, wear a mask, and watch their distance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.