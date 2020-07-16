“I think we face the same challenges that our general education teachers face,” said Erin Senkowski, Executive Director of Special Education at the Saginaw ISD.
Like most classrooms, special education classes at the Saginaw Intermediate School District will have to undergo several changes in the upcoming school year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
That’s a challenge Senkowski says they’re taking on firsthand.
“So we have to look at when students return, the level of learning loss that’s occurred as we do with all of our students, but especially in special education, we’re going to have to identify what rate our students loss of instruction is at, and what we need to do to remediate some of those services,” said Senkowski.
Senkowski says in special education, all of their students have individualized education plans or IEP’s which adds another layer of complexity to lesson planning.
However, she says the task of social distancing within the classroom is something that they are prepared to handle.
“We already have our students pretty contained in the classrooms, we will be limiting movement in the building as needed,” said Senkowski.
As for masks within the classroom, Senkowski says that for students with medical conditions that prevent them from wearing one – it will not be enforced.
However, she says educators and staff will have to abide by those rules.
“We understand that mask usage will look very different in a center program versus a traditional school setting,” said Senkowski. “But it is a piece where if students are able to wear masks, we will be encouraging the use of masks for students. But it will be a requirement as it is for all school employees to wear masks in the classroom.”
