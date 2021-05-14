Saginaw and Lapeer are set to receive grants to help fight blight.
Both cities will receive $200,000 through the Blight Elimination Grant program to assist in removing vacant and abandoned structures in preparation for future developments, help launch business investments, and spur economic growth.
Six cities were chosen across Michigan to receive the grants.
“This is a great opportunity for communities across the state to tackle blight, remove vacant and abandoned structures from neighborhoods and prepare areas for developments that spark future investment, expansion and growth,” said Emily Doerr, executive director of the State Land Bank Authority.
Proposals were evaluated on their anticipated impact in promoting public safety and health, enhancing economic development, public and private investment in the project, and their alignment with a local place plan or other placemaking effort, the state said.
“We’re thrilled to be partnering with the Land Bank on this opportunity to fund these individual projects across our state and make way for the continued enhancement of our Michigan communities,” said Deputy State Treasurer Joyce Parker, who oversees the treasury’s state and local finance programs. “The requests received illustrate that our Michigan communities are serious about eliminating blight, creating more vibrant spaces and pursuing opportunities for growth.”
