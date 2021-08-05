Saginaw Mayor Brenda Moore and other city leaders in Saginaw addressed the recent uptick in violent crime on Thursday as shootings continue.
Saginaw community leaders and law enforcement came together to call on the community to come together and end the violence.
"There’s an open investigation in which my daughter had a gun pulled to her head and robbed in my home,” Saginaw Councilmember Monique Lamar-Silvia said.
Moore talked about how to take back their neighborhoods.
"We need to learn how to love one another, how to talk to one another, and how to treat my neighbor like my neighbor is my brother," Moore said.
Moore said she has met with the police, senators, and state officials to ask for help. She said they are asking for a helicopter, use of the witness protection program and asking local clergy to pray for their neighbors.
Saginaw Police Chief Robert Ruth said they are cracking down on drivers of crime. He discussed an incident that happened Thursday morning on Harrison.
"6:40 in the morning we executed a high-risk search warrant in the city of Saginaw for individuals that were involved in recent shootings and we knew had guns," Ruth said.
Ruth said there was an officer-involved shooting that left one suspect hurt.
"There was an individual in the home that made a choice. That individual made the decision to pick a gun up," Ruth said.
Ruth said no officers were hurt and the suspect is getting medical attention. Police continue to investigate the incident.
He said the gun violence must stop and people need to come forward with information.
"We’re doing everything we can. The message has to get out there to put these guns down," Ruth said.
"We have to come together. Not just in the midst of violence, but before it happens," Lamar-Silvia said.
Community members are also planning a peace walk on Aug. 14 to help remember victims of violent crime.
How is merely asking the community to stop it considered to be "addressing the issue"? That is ridiculous.
Neither is this what LEADERSHIP looks like!
Leadership is taking the bull by the horns and doing what is difficult but effective to proactively accomplish a goal in such a way as to set an example for others to follow. Doubling the police budget, more strictly enforcing the law, building more jail space, focusing neighborhood improvements on areas where there is higher enforcement cooperation in order to incentivize that cooperation....these are how leaders address this issue. Everything else is just talk, and talk is cheap and never accomplishes a single thing.
