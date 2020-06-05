Friday Saginaw Police Department, joined by faith and civil leaders, publicly denounced the actions of the Minnesota officers charged with George Floyd’s death.
“I wish Mr. Floyd was here in Saginaw because if he was with our officers, he’d still be alive to this day,” Saginaw Police Chief Robert Ruth said.
These leaders made it apparent they are listening and are promising a better future, with the help of one long-standing organization called alpact or advocates and leaders for police and community trust.
“Saginaw does indeed have a connection between law enforcement and the community,” said Carl Williams, vice president of the Saginaw NAACP.
Meantime protesters outside the department making their message heard as they lay on the ground with their hands behind their back.
Protestors here handed out pieces of paper, outlining their demands from Saginaw PD, asking the department to exclude restraints above the shoulder.
“We will do research,” Ruth said. “We’re looking at all of our policies to see what we can change, to tighten them up so that we have better engagement with the community. We don’t end up with an incident that happened in Minneapolis.”
Also, a call to action from representatives from the Mexican-American council asking how the department will address prejudice against Hispanics.
“They’re here, they’re going to work in agriculture in the State of Michigan,” one representative said. “How do we, alpact, and all the law enforcement people that are represented, going to do about it?”
Officials say alpact is in our community for a reason.
“I’m here today to support alpact and continue the conversations that will help us overcome issues that have been systemic, institutional, and cultural,” said Rev. Hurley Coleman Jr from the World Outreach Campus Church.
