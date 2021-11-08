State officials met with local business and community leaders in Saginaw to talk about how Michigan can reach goals laid out by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s MI New Economy Plan.
The statewide tour is designed to bring stakeholders together to discuss a strategy to use American Rescue Plan funds to support small businesses, grow the middle class and invest in communities, the Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity (LEO) explained.
“We remain laser-focused on building our economic recovery and our commitment to carrying out the governor’s economic vision that tackles structural challenges in an effort to grow Michigan's economy, create good-paying jobs and build industries of the future,” said Susan Corbin, director of the Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity (LEO). “Our key to success comes in part by working together and hearing from a diverse set of voices throughout the state, so that we can build Michigan back better.”
State leaders want to share the governor’s vision with key stakeholders, as well as highlight local projects that show how the MI New Economy plan progresses the state’s economy. LEO held presentations and an open discussion with Saginaw leaders to highlight their initiatives.
“It’s so valuable to have the opportunity to communicate our economic development priorities,” said JoAnn Crary, president of Saginaw Future. “Every region in Michigan has its own priorities and challenges and we appreciate LEO’s outreach to support our collective success.”
Whitmer hopes to make Michigan stronger and more resilient with the $2.1 billion MI New Economy plan. The three pillars of the plan include economic development, workforce and community investment.
