The Saginaw Learn to Earn Academy is shutting its doors.
The school’s Board of Directors made the decision to close the school effective August. 31, 2020 for students, and officially close on Dec. 31, 2020.
The decision was made after the financial audit for the past six years showed the academy was not fiscally able to operate. Each year, Board of Directors President William Hartl said the academy would lose an additional $10,000 to $30,000 in fund equity, and in a January revised budget the audit revealed a fund equity of less than $2,000.
Education will continue for students through August 31, as required by the Governor’s Executive Order 2020-35.
The junior and senior high school, located at 1000 Tuscola Street in Saginaw, opened in September 2005. It served a population of students who had dropped out of school or were identified as being at risk of dropping out.
