The Saginaw Learn to Earn Academy was approved by the Michigan Department of Education for its new four-day school week.
The school is open to all Saginaw County students in 7th through 12th grade as an alternative to traditional schools.
Students will now go to school Mondays through Thursdays and they can also use Fridays to catch up on work, receive tutoring, or take part in various activities.
However, students may need to attend on Fridays to participate in a Positive Alternative to Suspension program or for academic interventions.
The Saginaw Learn to Earn Academy said its staff is excited to work with students on Fridays and develop plans for them to succeed.
For more information, head to the Saginaw Learn to Earn Academy’s website or call the school at (989) 399-8775.
