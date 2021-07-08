Saginaw looking for community input on how to spend federal stimulus money.

Saginaw City Council Member Annie Boensch said the $52 million in federal stimulus money the city will receive will arrive in two 26 million-dollar installments. One payment will come this year and one will come in 2022.
"Definitely a good problem to have. Definitely an exciting problem to have," Boensch said.
City leaders must decide how to spend it by December 2024.
Boensch said Saginaw has never had a federal grant this large and it will come with rules on how it can be spent. She said plans are underway for a strategic planning meeting that will most likely take place in mid to late September.
"We'll be able to share with the public a little bit more of what we know. And hopefully you know during that period we'll learn a little bit more of what the citizen's priorities are. And we can take those priorities and kind of compare them to what those rules end up being and see what ways we can support those needs," Boensch said.
A few residents gave their opinion on what city administrators should do with the money.
"Tearing down some of these old buildings that shouldn't be here," a resident on the street said.
"On crime. Too much crime in this city man. I can't take it no more," another resident on the street said.
Boensch said the money has the potential to transform the city. She wants residents to reach out to city leaders and share their ideas if they haven't done so already.
"It's very important to me that we make the most of this and maximize it. Because we don't know that we'll ever get this kind of funding surplus again," Boensch said.
The money must be spent by December 2026.
(1) comment
Wise crime fighting if allowed by the spending rules. But not hiring 12 officers. Hire perhaps 2 new officers, and install 50 intersection fish-eye cameras at alternating intersections. Those as essentially a patrolman standing on the corner 24/7. Anyone who commits a shooting/stabbing/robbery/etc will be caught on 8 different cameras fleeing. There’s no way they’d get away with it. 50 cameras & 2 monitoring officers is cheaper than 12 officers.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.