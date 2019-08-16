A Saginaw man is accused of following a woman and exposing himself to her.
36-year-old Brandon Crane is facing felony charges of aggravated exposure and aggravated exposure by a sexually delinquent person.
Investigators said on July 16, he exposed himself in his truck at Hemmeter and State street in Saginaw Township, in a Walmart parking lot and outside her home after following her.
If convicted he could face life behind bars.
