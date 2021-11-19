A 40-year-old Saginaw man was arrested after Michigan State Police say they seized digital evidence from his home.
Matthew James Wazny, 40, was arrested and charged with aggravated possession of child sexually abusive material, aggravated child sexually abusive activity, and using a computer to commit a crime.
The investigation was started on Wazny after police learned he was viewing files of child sexually abusive material on the internet, police said. On Thursday, Nov. 18, Wazny was arraigned on three counts of using a computer to commit a crime, two counts of aggravated child sexually abusive material and one count of aggravated possession of child sexually abusive material.
The MSP Computer Crimes Unit recommends parents talk to their children about safe use on the internet. If anyone has information about possible child sexual exploitation, they can report it to the CyberTipLine at http://www.missingkids.org/cybertipline.
