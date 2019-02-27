A Saginaw man has been arrested, accused of distributing child porn online.
The Michigan State Police (MSP) Computer Crimes Unit, Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force announced the arrest of Wayne Porath, 66 of Saginaw.
Porath was arrested after MSP said it was learned he was distributing child sexually abusive material on the internet.
He was charged with two counts of child sexually abusive activity, two counts of distributing child sexually abusive material, and four counts of using a computer to commit a crime.
If you have information regarding possible child sexual exploitation, report it to the CyberTipLine at http://www.missingkids.org/cybertipline.
