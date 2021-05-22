A 19-year-old Saginaw man was taken into custody and transported to a local hospital after losing control of his vehicle and failing to stop for police after going 100 M.P.H. according to the Frankenmuth Police Department.
On Friday night, Frankenmuth Police Officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a westbound vehicle traveling 91 MPH on Junction at Dehmel.
The vehicle failed to stop for police when they had their siren activated and emergency lights on. The vehicle continued driving westbound on Junction Road at 100 MPH according to police.
The vehicle tried to turn northbound on Maple Road, but because of excessive speed the driver lost control and struck a tree in a front yard of a local residence.
The 19-year-old was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and taken into custody according to police.
The investigation is ongoing. The Frankenmuth Police Department was assisted by the Frankenmuth Fire Department, MMR, Michigan State Police, Reinert and Bender.
