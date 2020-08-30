A Saginaw man was arrested after police respond to a shooting in Bay City.
On Saturday, Aug. 29 at about 9:23 p.m. Bay City Department of Public Safety officer responded to multiple reports of a shooting on the 200 block of N. Farragut St.
According to the reports, someone was shooting at a vehicle that was passing by.
Police said they located the vehicle that had been shot several times and found that a nearby home was stuck as well. They said no one was injured.
Shortly after, police said they located the suspect and he was taken into custody.
According to police, the suspect is a 20-year-old Saginaw man. They recovered the handgun and the man was lodged in the Bay County Jail.
