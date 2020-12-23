A Saginaw man was arrested following a child pornography investigation.
Joshua Allen Swift, 37, from Saginaw was arrested on charges of possession of child sexually abusive material and using a computer to commit a crime.
Michigan State Police Troopers started an investigation after it was believed Swift was viewing child pornography on his computer.
Troopers seized digital evidence from Swift’s home which led to his arrest.
He was arraigned Tuesday in Saginaw Courts with two counts of possession of child sexually abusive material and two counts of using a computer to commit a crime.
MSP Computer Crimes Unit is reminding parents to talk to their children about staying safe online and to report any suspected child exploitation to authorities.
