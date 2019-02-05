Saginaw Police detectives made an arrest Tuesday in the case of several reports of suspicious activity at four local school bus stops.
A 43-year-old man was arrested for accosting a child for immoral purposes.
Saginaw Police Det. Phillip Graves headed up the investigation into four incidents where the man approached students in the early morning hours while they waited for the bus.
“Detective Graves worked tirelessly on this case, following up on any and every lead,” Det. Sgt. Oscar Lopez said. “Assistance from the public and good old-fashioned police work played a large role in tracking down this individual.”
The four separate incidents happened between Jan. 11 and Jan. 25 and involved an unknown male approaching female students at bus stops.
None of the students were injured, but in the latest incident the man made a lewd gesture and exposed himself to four female students.
The suspect’s name has not been released, pending arraignment.
Anyone with information on these incidents are encouraged to call Det. Graves at 989-759-1761.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.