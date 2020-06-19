A Saginaw man is facing multiple charges related to possession of child pornography.
Jason Conrad Forster, 42, was arrested after an investigation found child pornography found while sifting through digital evidence taken from his home, Michigan State Police said.
Forster was charged with four counts of possession of child sexually abusive material and four counts of using a computer to commit a crime.
The MSP Internet Crimes Against Children task force helped investigate the case and ask anyone with information about child sexual exploitation to report it to the cyber tipline.
