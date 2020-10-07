A Saginaw man is back home after spending six months in hospitals after contracting COVID-19 earlier this year.
“Not thinking I was gonna make it, that was the toughest part,” said John Curtis, COVID-19 survivor.
Six months ago, John was hospitalized with a 104-degree fever and fainting spells.
Although it wouldn’t be confirmed for another two days, he was one of the first Michigan residents to contract COVID-19.
“The disease is just terrifying. It just, you don’t think it could happen to you and then you turned around and there it is,” said Debra Curtis, John’s wife.
On the drive to the hospital, neither him nor his wife were sure if he would return home. But last week, 195 days later, John did exactly that.
“Feels good. It feels good to be in my own bed. You can only lay in those hospital beds for so long,” John said.
While the 44-year-old Saginaw man only had the coronavirus for a couple weeks, its side effects lasted much longer. He suffered seizures, sepsis, a collapsed lung, and paralysis, among other problems.
Doctors believe the virus caused the majority of these issues.
“The covid really for sure made it hard, longer time on the ventilator. And that adds to a lot of other problems with lung infections and different things,” said Dr. Ralph Wang, rehab specialist.
John is still working through the long-term effects of the virus. His brain was seriously damaged, and he has lots of therapy left.
Debra spent more than half a year with Johnin hospitals. So when she heard President Donald Trump telling people to not let the coronavirus dominate their lives, she can’t help but disagree.
“Just look at my husband. He’s a perfect example of what could happen. And all the people that have been dying, and been on respirators, and therapy. This is serious and I hope people understand how serious it really is,” Debra said.
By no means is hope lost. John can now move with a walker and with more work, doctors believe a full recovery. But John expects everyone to wear a mask.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.