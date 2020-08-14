A Saginaw man was arrested for operating while intoxicated in July and arraigned on Aug. 13.
The incident took place on July 26 at approximately 8:45 p.m. when a trooper from the Michigan State Police Houghton Lake Post stopped a vehicle on Hillcrest Rd. in Lyon Twp. for speeding.
The driver was arrested for OWI third offense and driving while license suspended or revoked of the second offense.
The driver has been identified as 39-year-old Brandom William Hitchcock of Saginaw.
Hitchcock showed signs of intoxication and was arrested following a sobriety test, according to police.
He is lodged in the Roscommon County Jail.
