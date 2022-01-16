A man from Saginaw is facing charges for possessing and distributing child pornography, according to Michigan State Police.
Martin Allen Rogers, 52, surrendered himself following an investigation in which digital evidence was seized from his residence, according to Michigan State Police. Authorities started their investigation when they learned Rogers accessed files of child pornography on the internet.
After his residence was searched, Rogers was arraigned in Saginaw County District Court for aggravated possession of child sexually abusive material, distributing or promoting child sexually abusive activity, and three counts of using a computer to commit a crime, state police said.
The MSP Computer Crimes Unit is encouraging parents to talk with their children about the safe use of the internet. The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children as well as the MSP Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force have a list of resources on their websites for parents and guardians.
