A Saginaw man accused of sitting on a girl and causing her death will undergo a psychiatric evaluation.
Saginaw County District Court Judge M. Randall Jurrens ordered John Edward Graves, 55, to receive the mental examination to assess his competency to stand trial.
In September, Graves was a guest at an apartment on the night of the incident, according to Michigan State Police. A 3-year-old girl, Paris Sharpe, was sleeping on a couch when Graves sat on her, causing her death, MSP said.
Investigators said Graves consumed alcohol earlier that day. Sharpe’s autopsy results showed she died from asphyxia by suffocation.
Graves was arraigned on an involuntary manslaughter charge on June 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.