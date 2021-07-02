A Saginaw man has been charged with involuntary manslaughter for the September death of 3-year-old Paris Sharpe.
After an investigation by the Michigan State Police, 55-year-old John Edwards Graves was arraigned in the 70th District Court on Friday, June 2. The autopsy results determined Sharpe died from asphyxia by suffocation, MSP said.
MSP said the girl was sleeping on a couch when Graves sat on her causing her death. Graves was consuming alcohol earlier that day, MSP said.
Graves was an overnight house guest in the apartment on the night of the incident, MSP said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.