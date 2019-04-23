A Saginaw tradition going for more than 20 years, continues with the hanging of a new birdhouse.
Robert Wynn has been keeping the birdhouse tradition going since its original organizer moved away from the community.
The birdhouses are all attached to an old telephone pole located at the corner of Hancock and Granger in Saginaw.
“It gets a lot of reaction. People will stop and take pictures,” Wynn said.
The story behind the birdhouse pole starts with the very first one at the top.
Wynn said a firefighter used to live in the neighborhood and one day he got a tree cut down. He said that while they had the lift, the firefighter started putting up birdhouses. The firefighter has since moved, buy Wynn said that doesn’t stop him from carrying on the tradition.
“I’ve got about six waiting right now, but when I go up I want somebody to hold that latter because I’ve almost fallen once,” Wynn said.
Wynn said that over the past two decades some of the houses have fallen, but the most sentimental of the bunch have remained hanging.
“There’s a round one up there by the one that’s tall and pointed. A woman, when we started doing this had these kids, she brought it and we put it together and she had it up there. She since passed, that’s kind of a memorial of hers,” Wynn said.
One day, Wynn would like to cover the pole with even more memories and unique birdhouses.
“I’d love to fill the pole, and if somebody has a birdhouse they’re not using, I would be glad to put it up there,” Wynn said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.