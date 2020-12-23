Police are investigating a homicide after they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds on the side of a road.
On Tuesday, Dec. 22 at about 9 p.m. residents in the area of N. 21st Street and Chambers Street in Saginaw heard gunshots, but no witnesses called 911 or saw anything, according to the Saginaw Major Crimes Unit.
A 36-year-old Saginaw man, named Desrik Blakes, was found shot multiple times on the side of the road Wednesday morning, Dec. 23, according to the Saginaw Major Crimes Unit.
The Saginaw Major Crimes Unit is investigating this as a homicide.
At this time, no suspects have been identified.
If anyone has information about this shooting, the Saginaw Major Crimes Unit is asking people to call 989-759-1289.
