A Saginaw man is dead after crashing his off-road vehicle (ORV) in Beaver Creek Township.
Crawford County Sheriff Shawn Kraycs said deputies were called to investigate an ORV accident early on Sunday, May 17.
Deputies said the crash happened on N. Higgins Lake Drive.
According to deputies, a 31-year-old Saginaw man died in the crash. They said a second man was airlifted to Munson Traverse City with serious injuries.
Deputies believe speed and alcohol played factors in the crash.
The crash is under investigation.
