A Saginaw man died after being hit by a vehicle.
Saginaw Police and Michigan State Police were called to the 4000 block of Hess on Nov. 13 at 6:12 p.m.
When they arrived, medical and fire personnel told Saginaw Police that a pedestrian who was hit by a vehicle had passed away.
The victim was identified as 73-year-old Oliver Roberts from Saginaw.
No further information has been released, the investigation is ongoing.
