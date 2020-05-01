A Saginaw man is facing up to life in prison for stabbing his former co-worker multiple times.
Timothy J. Wachowski, 36, is charged with assault with intent to murder for stabbing a 49-year-old man outside of the American Auto Group business, located at 2940 Bay Road in Saginaw Township.
The charge carries a maximum penalty of life in prison with the possibility of parole.
The Saginaw County Prosecutor’s Office said Wachowski was recently fired from the business and returned on the evening of Monday, April 27.
When he arrived, he encountered the victim co-worker and began assaulting him.
Another man from the business intervened and Wachowski fled into a wooded area.
A Michigan State Police K9 unit located and arrested him.
The prosecutor’s office said Wachowski has an extensive criminal history in multiple states and is also charged with carrying a dangerous weapon with unlawful intent.
This carries a five-year maximum penalty.
He was charged on Wednesday, April 29 by Prosecuting Attorney John McColgan Jr.
Wachowski was then arraigned on Friday, May 1 on a $100,000 bond.
