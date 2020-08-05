A Saginaw man and a Flint woman were injured during a crash in Tuscola County.
At approximately 3:40 p.m. on Monday, Aug 5, troopers from the Caro Post were dispatched to the intersection of W. Sanilac Rd. (M-46) and S. Ringle Rd. in Juniata Township for a crash.
MSP said two cars and a motorcycle were involved in the crash.
Troopers said when they arrived, they found two motorcycle riders in critical condition and began providing immediate medical attention until ambulance personnel arrived to take over.
The preliminary investigation, combined with eye-witness statements, revealed a small red-colored passenger car, being driven by a 68-year-old male from Vassar, traveling east on W. Sanilac Rd. and was stopped in the roadway waiting to turn left onto S. Ringle Rd.
A silver-colored passenger car, being driven by a 22-year-old female from Mayville, was also traveling east on W. Sanilac Rd. and had a rear-end collision with the red vehicle at the intersection.
After the crash, troopers said the red car was pushed into the westbound lane of W. Sanilac Rd. and directly into the path of an oncoming motorcycle.
The motorcycle driver, identified as a 36-year-old male from Saginaw, along with his 35-year-old female passenger from Flint, had a head-on collision with the red vehicle.
Troopers said both riders of the motorcycle were ejected upon impact. They said both riders were wearing helmets.
Troopers said during their investigation they found that the female driver of the silver vehicle was distracted by her cellphone which caused her to rear-end the red vehicle.
The drivers of both the red and silver vehicles were treated on the scene for minor injuries and released. The riders of the motorcycle were flown from the scene by helicopter to St. Mary’s and Covenant Hospitals in Saginaw for further treatment.
Names of those involved are being withheld at this time pending additional investigation.
