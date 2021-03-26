After deliberating for an hour, a jury convicted a Saginaw man of assault with intent to murder and unarmed robbery.
In February 2018, Timothy Green, 37, walked into the office of Kathy Rogers in the Jefferson One Building in Saginaw and beat her to the point she had to be airlifted to University of Michigan Hospital to undergo several surgeries.
There has been no sentencing date set. Green could spend the rest of his life in prison.
