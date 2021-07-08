GENERIC: police lights night

Authorities are investigating a shooting that left one man dead in a Saginaw home.

At 7:30 a.m. on July 8, investigators were sent to a shooting in the 2700 block of Beechwood Street. A 23-year-old man from Saginaw, Danquarious Murrell, was shot while inside the residence. Danquarious was pronounced dead at the scene.

No suspects have been arrested in connection with this crime. The Saginaw Major Case Unit, comprised of detectives from the Saginaw Police Department and Michigan State Police, is asking anyone with more information to call 989-759-1289 or to stay anonymous contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

