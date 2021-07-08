Authorities are investigating a shooting that left one man dead in a Saginaw home.
At 7:30 a.m. on July 8, investigators were sent to a shooting in the 2700 block of Beechwood Street. A 23-year-old man from Saginaw, Danquarious Murrell, was shot while inside the residence. Danquarious was pronounced dead at the scene.
No suspects have been arrested in connection with this crime. The Saginaw Major Case Unit, comprised of detectives from the Saginaw Police Department and Michigan State Police, is asking anyone with more information to call 989-759-1289 or to stay anonymous contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.