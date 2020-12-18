A 22-year-old Saginaw man was injured in an early morning shooting in Saginaw on Friday.
It happened at 1:22 a.m. on Randolph Street near Julius Street.
Shortly after the shooting, the man arrived at Covenant Hospital where he was treated for superficial injuries, Michigan State Police said.
If you have any information on this case, MSP is asking you to contact the Saginaw Major Crimes Unit at 989-759-1289.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.