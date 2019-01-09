A 26-year-old Saginaw man is dead following an early morning shooting.
Michigan State Police were called to the 2500 block of Lynnwood, near Morris Street, in Saginaw shortly before 1 a.m. on Jan. 9.
Troopers said the unidentified man was fatally shot in a drive-by shooting.
If you have any information, call Trooper Farr at 989-439-3907.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.