The Saginaw Major Crimes Unit is investigating a murder in the city.
Just before 8 p.m. Friday, the Saginaw Police Department and Michigan State Police were called to the 1000 block of Lindsay Drive in Saginaw for a shooting.
When they got to the scene they found a 35-year-old Saginaw man with multiple gunshot wounds.
He was taken to the local hospital where he died from his injuries.
No suspects have been identified in the shooting.
Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Trooper Antonio Taylor at (989) 297-8657.
