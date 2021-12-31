While New Year’s Eve is full of fun, parties and excitement, it’s important to be safe, especially with alcohol around.
According to the American Automobile Association, the holiday is one of the most dangerous times of the year to be on the road. One man from Saginaw is trying to make sure his neighbors get home safe.
“I’ve had my chauffeur license for nearly 40 years now, I’ve driven big trucks, small trucks, limousines,” said Jeffrey Weirauch.
Without some popular rideshare options here in mid-Michigan, Weirauch doesn’t want you to drive drunk this New Year’s Eve.
“My son found himself in a situation on New Year’s and had to call mom and dad and so we had the agreement, you know, no questions, no judgement, just tell me you need to get home, you’ll get home,” Weirauch said.
The lifelong Saginaw resident has posted his makeshift taxi service to his personal Facebook profile for the past few years and so far, no calls.
This year, he posted it to the Saginaw Neighborhood Watch Facebook group with more than 1,200 likes and hundreds of shares.
“I don’t really expect to be too busy you know back and forth and round and round with people, but if I can save one person, it’s worth it,” Weirauch said.
Weirauch does have some rules, he’s only giving rides home, not to and from parties or work. He’ll be answering his phone until 2 a.m. Even if you don’t feel comfortable calling him, he wants everyone to stay safe.
“Be responsible,” Weirauch said. “If you, if you find yourself in a situation, call me. Call an Uber. Call Custom Cab. Call a friend, a neighbor, a relative, just don’t get behind the wheel please.”
In the future, he’d love to set up a crew of 10 or 12 drivers for the area to help partygoers out. Besides that, he wants everyone to enjoy the night.
“Only thing I got to say is I did not vacuum the car floors so don’t worry about tracking anything in the car,” Weirauch said. “It’s not a spotless limousine, it’s my daily driver.”
If you find yourself needing a ride home in the Tri-City area, you can find Weirauch’s number in his post on the Saginaw Neighborhood Watch Facebook group. The rides are free, but tips are appreciated.
