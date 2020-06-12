48 hours removed from rain and relentless rain and wind and Kenneth Combs is still doing major cleanup at his house on Ames Street in Saginaw.
“So I went out and bought a chainsaw, started cleaning up the little stuff,” said Combs.
His driveway is cluttered with wires and trees.
“Confused, devastated, it’s just a different toll of the time,” said Combs.
A tree which stands nearly 200 feet snapped at its base just barely missing the house. Combs says he’s just glad nobody inside was hurt.
“Constantly cleaning,” said Combs. “Good times with people stopping by and making sure we’re okay.”
As you get closer, two cars, one of which Combs uses to get around, and one he wants to work on as a hobby, were completely veiled by leaves and branches.
“Right now damaged is the ’95 YJ in the very front and also my ’99 Tahoe,” said Combs. “There is a little damage to the step-son’s car, too.”
Power has since been restored to the Combs’ house thanks to the swift action of utility companies.
“It went real well with how the time recovery was and the damage,” said Combs. “The city says within a week they’ll have everything figured out for cleanup.”
And don’t think this will discourage Combs from working on his cars. If anything, the damage advanced his hobby.
“Oh, I’m starting over with it no matter what because they’re so fun, they’re so easy to work with and the parts on them are cheap,” said Combs.
