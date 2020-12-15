A man is recovering after police say he was shot in the back while inside of a residence.
Officers from the Saginaw Police Department and troopers with Michigan State Police were sent to a local hospital for the shooting victim.
Michigan State Police said the 30-year-old man from Saginaw was shot in the back, treated for his injuries, and later released from the hospital.
The victim reported being shot while inside a home in the 2000 block of Benjamin St. at 11:05 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 14, according to MSP.
Patrols were sent to the scene and processed the area.
No suspects have been identified at this time.
Anyone with more information on this shooting is asked to call the Saginaw Major Crimes Unit at (989) 759-1289.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.