A man from Saginaw was sentenced today to 864 months in prison for multiple charges including strangling his dating partner.
Michael Lee Johnson, 40, was convicted of unlawful imprisonment, assault of a dating partner by strangulation, assault of a dating partner by suffocation, interstate domestic violence, assault by striking, beating, or wounding, and eight counts of witness tampering by a federal jury in Bay City.
United States District Judge Thomas L. Ludington also imposed three years of supervised release on Johnson who was found guilty by a jury on August 23, 2019.
U.S. Attorney Matthew Schneider said at the trial, the evidence established that in October and November of 2018 Johnson held the victim against her will, threatened to kill her, assaulted her numerous times by strangulation and suffocation, and by other means, sometimes in front of her children.
The evidence also showed that after the alleged crimes, Johnson tried to improperly influence or prevent the victim’s testimony in court and her reports to the police, U.S. Attorney Schneider said.
Schneider said two of Johnson's former intimate partners testified that he also strangled them in the past and also held them against their will.
The crimes happened in Mt. Pleasant.
The investigation was led by the Saginaw Chippewa Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
