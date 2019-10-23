A Saginaw man will spend at least the next 16 years in prison for delivery of a controlled substance causing death.
Adrian Williams, 36, was sentenced on Monday, Oct. 21 to 192 months to 30 years in prison, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said.
Williams pleaded guilty to one felony count of delivery of a controlled substance causing death and as a habitual offender.
The charge stems from a 2016 incident where Williams supplied the victim with heroin at a Saginaw truck stop, Nessel's office said citing phone records and witnesses.
"According to testimony, the victim left the hospital against medical advice that same day and still had the heroin he purchased from Williams in his pocket," Nessel's office said, adding the next day the victim was found dead from a drug overdose.
Williams has multiple prior drug-related convictions.
“The Department of Michigan Attorney General will use every resource at its disposal to fight back against the deadly opioid epidemic which has continued to ravage our communities across the state,” Nessel said. “One way we accomplish that is holding those who produce, manufacture or distribute illegal narcotics accountable for the injury they cause.”
