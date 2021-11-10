A Saginaw man has been sentenced to prison for the deadly shooting of his neighbor.
Jon LaFramboise, 63, was sentenced to a minimum of 12 years and a maximum of 40 years in prison for the shooting of 37-year-old Jon Moore, according to court documents.
He was sentenced for second-degree murder and felony firearm.
On April 20, 2020, officers responded to the 600 block of Thurman Street about 9:50 p.m. after reports of an argument, followed by gunshots.
Upon arrival at the scene, police found Moore dead in his garage, leading investigators to a neighboring house where LaFramboise was arrested.
