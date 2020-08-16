Bay City Department of Public Safety is investigating after a man was shot on Sunday, Aug. 16.
Police said officers responded to the 600 block of E. Midland St for a large fight.
When officers arrived the on scene, they said they heard gunshots being fired.
According to police, officers found the victim, a 27-year-old Saginaw resident, in the street and immediately began to administer aid.
Police said the 28-year-old suspect is a Bay City resident. They said he fled the scene in a vehicle.
The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment and his condition is unknown at this time.
According to police, the suspect vehicle is described as a bright red Chevrolet Avalanche with larger chrome rims.
The suspect is described as a black male who is 5'11" and 150lbs. Police said he has back curly hair with tattoos on his face, neck, and chest.
Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to contact the Department of Public Safety at (989) 892-8571 or contact Bay County Central Dispatch's non-emergency number at (989) 892-9551.
There is false information being spread on social media about officers being involved in this shooting. Officers were arriving at the scene when the shots were fired by the suspect. No officers fired their weapon in this incident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.