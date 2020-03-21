Officers are investigating after a Saginaw resident was shot during an overnight incident in Bay City.
On Saturday, March 21 at about 12:53 a.m. officers responded to the area of Garfield Ave. and 16th St. for reports of shots fired.
Officers said that at 12:57 a.m. they were advised that a man was at the 7-11 on Euclid Ave. with an apparent gunshot wound.
Officers said a 33-year-old resident from Saginaw was shot.
Officers and paramedics provided medical aid to the victim who was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Officers located evidence and interviewed witnesses at the scene.
The investigation is ongoing at this time.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Bay City Department of Public Safety or Crime Stoppers at 800-422-5245.
