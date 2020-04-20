One of Saginaw’s own will be taking the stage tonight on The Voice.
Todd Hall graduated from Arthur Hill High in 1987 and from the University of Michigan in 1991, according to the Saginaw County Chamber of Commerce.
Hall is a lead vocalist with the New York base Riot V hard rock band that tours around the world.
The 50-year-old is also the president of Glastender Inc., a local manufacturer of foodservice equipment, a former Ruby Award Winner, a Saginaw County Chamber of Commerce member, and a father of three children.
In February, Hall audition on The Voice and proudly introduced himself as a Saginaw-native.
You can catch him again tonight on The Voice at 8 p.m.
