What started as a peaceful demonstration against police brutality, ends with a man on the ground tasered and arrested.
“You’ll see me on my back, them pointing a weapon at me saying, ‘Officer are you afraid? You don’t have to do this.’”
That demonstrator talked with TV5 on the phone Tuesday night.
He says the group was in front of the Fraternal Order of Police in Saginaw to spread a message against brutality after last month’s police incident where an officer struck a woman who spit on him.
The demonstrator says it wasn’t long before police showed up.
“I’ve been asked to tell you all to leave,” an officer is heard saying on body camera footage released Tuesday.
“We’re actually not on their property,” the demonstrator said.
They were near the train tracks.
“So, do you want us to back up just a tiny bit?” the demonstrator said.
“You can’t be on the train track property either,” the officer responded.
The police inform them the railroad is private property too.
“Let’s figure this out let’s figure this out.,” the demonstrator said.
“There’s nothing to figure out. You’re trespassing sir,” the officer said. “You’re trespassing and I’m asking you to leave that’s a misdemeanor offense and you can go to jail for that.
“I do hear what you’re saying, and I appreciate you saying it so calmly,” the demonstrator said.
After the police ask for ID the situation escalates.
Police Chief Bob Ruth said the use of force was justified saying officers warned the man at least 80 times before using force.
“If they’re saying it’s justified morally and ethically, I’d be forced to say I disagree,” the demonstrator said. “If they’re saying it’s justified by their policy, that means brutality is within their policy and we need to take a look at those policies.”
He says the situation didn’t have to end with him on the ground and wants to open a dialogue.
