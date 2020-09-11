Saginaw man wins $1 million playing Powerball

A dedicated lottery player from Saginaw won $1 million after playing the Powerball lottery.
Richard Martinez, 72, matched the winning five numbers, 05-12-34-45-56, in the Aug. 15 drawing.
He bought his winning ticket from a 7-Eleven, located at 7970 Gratiot Rd in Saginaw.
Martinez said he’s a long-time player and his patience is finally paying off.
“I’ve played Powerball for years,” Martinez said. “I play just about every draw because you never know when you might win.”
“When I found out I had won $1 million, I stayed pretty calm,” he said. “I’m a Marine and I always stay pretty calm. Nothing good happens when you get too excited.”
Martinez plans to share his winnings with his family.
“It’s a great feeling to know I can help my three kids get out of debt,” Martinez said.
