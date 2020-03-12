A Saginaw man has a lifetime of cash in his future after winning $25,000 a year for life playing the Michigan Lottery's Lucky For Life game.
Richard Miller III, 47, matched the five white balls drawn Feb. 24 - 23-27-33-44-48 - to win the big prize. He bought his winning ticket at the 7-Eleven, located at 2032 Bay Street in Saginaw. Miller is the 28th Michigan player to win a lifetime prize in the Lucky For Life game.
"I play Lucky For Life at the 7-Eleven when I stop to get my energy drinks," said Miller. "I've become friends with one of the clerks there and she called me the morning after the drawing to tell me they sold the winning ticket and thought it was me.
"I went to 7-Eleven to check my ticket and was amazed when I saw I really won! I was so close to winning $1,000 a day for life. The Lucky Ball drawn was 11, and I had that three times on my ticket. Winning $25,000 a year for life is great though!"
Miller visited Lottery headquarters recently to claim the big prize. He chose to take his prize as an annuity and will receive annual payments of $25,000 a year for 20 years or life, whichever is greater.
"I don't know how to feel about winning yet. I've had a lot of sleepless nights since I won, and I'm so glad to finally get this money in the bank!" Miller said.
