A Saginaw man won more than $560,000 playing a Michigan Lottery game.
The 64-year-old, who chose to remain anonymous, won the Diamond Wild Time Progressive Fast Cash prize of $561,838.
He bought the winning ticket at the 1 Dollar Bargain Store, located at 3787 N. Michigan Ave. in Saginaw.
"I play Fast Cash all the time," he said. "I bought a few tickets and began scanning them at the machine. When I scanned this ticket and saw how much I won, I started screaming with excitement!"
He said he plans to help his family and invest his winnings.
"Winning this prize has changed my life," he said. "It is really going to help with retirement."
