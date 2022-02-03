Saginaw officials gave residents their State of the City and State of the County address as the coronavirus continues to present challenges.
The address was streamed virtually for the second year in a row for safety reasons. Saginaw Mayor Brenda Moore discussed how the pandemic has caused a lot of issues on the government, but city hall finance staff’s reviews of revenues and expenditures helped the city maintain a balanced budget.
Despite all the challenges, Moore is feeling optimistic about 2022, which in part is related to the $52 million in federal funding coming to Saginaw.
“We were awarded money from the ARPA dollars that can transform our city into a new and vibrant city,” Moore said. “The ARPA dollars can make a big difference in Saginaw and we want to see the change.”
Moore also highlighted other significant developments from last year including Saginaw’s right-of-way division worked to improve nearly nine miles of city roads.
Saginaw received $4.5 million in state grants to remove and replace drinking water lead service lines throughout the city.
The city installed its first electric vehicle charge stations, with plans to add four more this year.
Saginaw also enacted new security measures at city parks to ease safety concerns.
