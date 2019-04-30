The City of Saginaw is holding a meeting on Friday, May 3rd to discuss if the community wants to welcome marijuana facilities in the city.
“We’re having to make a decision, it’s an important one it affects the entire citizenry,” Mayor of Saginaw Floyd Kloc said.
Kloc said that the new law requires the issue of facilities to be decided by local communities. Communities will have to decide whether to do nothing and allow them or opt out of having them altogether.
“The city of Saginaw has made no decision yet, we wanted to get public input before we did,” Kloc said.
He said, therefore, the city wants to hold the meeting, he said they will explore all possibilities.
“There will be three presenters covering the legal aspects of the new law, health aspects, and environmental aspects,” Kloc said.
He said they don’t know if a decision will be made after the meeting or not.
“A decision may or may not be made any time quickly after that, but essentially the purpose of this meeting is informational from the experts in the field and from the point of view of the public,” Kloc said.
The informational meeting is open to the public, citizens and city council will be able to join in on the discussion.
“I don’t see it as a boom economically, theoretically it might be, but it doesn’t sound like it,” Kloc said.
The new tax law only allows a surcharge of three percent tax on marijuana compared to at least a ten percent surcharge in other states.
“So, from the point of view of the state of the sales tax, the surcharge I frankly don’t think it will do a lot,” Kloc said.
Kloc said that there are additional concerns.
“Other factors are we may have to change some of the zoning laws, we may have to change some of the environmental laws that deal with our wastewater and water treatment,” Kloc said.
He also adds policing and a possible increase in criminal activity.
“There are so many unknowns that it’s a really difficult decision at this point to say which way council may or may not go,” Kloc said.
The meeting will start at 10 a.m. and will be held at the Saginaw Community Action Center located at 2824 Perkins Street.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.