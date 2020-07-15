Saginaw Mayor Floyd Kloc will not run for another term and will retire from council.
Kloc said he made the announcement at Monday's council meeting.
He said that he has loved serving the city, but it takes a lot of time, and after nine years, he wants to focus more on family.
He said he is proud of the work the council has done through trying times to redevelop the city.
When TV5 asked what his advice is for the next mayor, he told us they should get involved on initiatives and committees in the state and local community including the Michigan Association of Mayors.
