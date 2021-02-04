The mayor of Saginaw is looking back at dark times for the city while looking ahead to a much brighter future.
Mayor Brenda Moore covered diverse topics in her State of the City address, ranging from the pandemic to protecting the city's finances, Black Lives Matter protests, the 2020 election and crime. In the end, she said the best is yet to come.
“It was a struggle and challenges. Oh, but the good things came out for us, it brought us together,” Moore said.
Putting pessimism in the past and joyfully looking ahead, Moore reflected on 2020 in her first State of the City address. She also shined the spotlight on the prospect of better days.
Moore praised the Saginaw City Council, the newly elected members, the city manager, and the staff. The mayor also pointed to improving over 13 lane-miles of road, including major reconstruction and resurfacing projects.
“We are maximizing and reviewing all our resources to ensure our financial health, carefully reviewing expenditures and personal changes with the goal of taking affirmative steps now to guard against dramatic measures later,” Moore said.
